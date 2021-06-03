Hilton Singapore along Orchard Road to be rebranded as voco Orchard Singapore

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Hotel Properties Limited's (HPL) landmark Hilton Singapore along Orchard Road will be rebranded to a fairly new brand under IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The 423-room voco Orchard Singapore will open its doors in January next year. voco, a premium brand in the IHG stable, was launched in 2018 and has "quickly reached the milestone of 50 signed hotels (some of which have opened) in more than 20 countries - marking IHG's fastest-ever global expansion", the hotel chain said.

The Singapore property will be the first voco hotel to open in South-east Asia. Existing voco hotels in the region are in places such as Australia and China, with more openings set for Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, New Zealand and Saipan.

The target is to have 200 voco hotels in leading urban and leisure locations around the world within 10 years.

The first all-suites voco property has been signed in Doha in Qatar, and the first new-build voco hotel has opened for business in Edinburgh, Scotland, with another, in Nanjing in China, preparing to welcome guests later this year.

The voco Orchard Singapore will be IHG's 12th hotel in Singapore and its seventh brand in the country where it joins Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. IHG already manages four of HPL's hotels - three in Maldives and one in Vanuatu.

The Business Times previously reported that Hilton's management contract with HPL for the Hilton Singapore hotel ends in December this year. Hilton has been managing the hotel since its opening in 1970.

In April last year, OUE Commercial Reit announced that it had appointed Hilton to manage its iconic Mandarin Orchard Singapore. When the hotel opens its doors in early 2022 as Hilton Singapore Orchard after a revamp, it will be the only Hilton hotel along Orchard Road.