SINGAPORE - Three companies at the centre of one of Singapore's biggest investment fraud schemes linked to big-spending businessman Ng Yu Zhi will be wound up and put into liquidation, the High Court ruled on Monday (Aug 16).

High Court Justice Ang Cheng Hock granted the applications by interim judicial managers led by KPMG partner Bob Yap to wind up Envy Global Trading (EGT), Envy Asset Management (EAM) and Envy Management Holdings.