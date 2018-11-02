Hiap Hoe buys Aloft Perth hotel and office building for A$100m

SINGAPORE - Hiap Hoe has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the 224-room Aloft Perth hotel and an office building for A$100 million (S$99.2 million.

The seller is BAAC Pty Ltd, an affiliate of Australian manufacturing, building and construction company BGC (Australia) Pty Ltd.

"The directors believe the property presents a prime investment opportunity, with high occupancy levels and a diverse mix of bluechip tenants," the company said in a statement before market open on Friday (Nov 1). "The property also provides an opportunity for the company to increase its recurrent income streams."

Located at 25-27 Rowe Avenue, Rivervale, Western Australia, the hotel is managed by Starwood Australia Hotels, and the commercial office building with 10,569 square metres of net lettable area. It is situated along the Great Eastern Highway corridor in proximity to multiple bluechip companies and between Perth central business district and Perth Airport.

The price was arrived at a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis taking into account the independent valuation of the property and various commercial factors, and will be funded by a mix of internal resources and debt.

Hiap Hoe has already paid A$11 million on Nov 1, and will pay the balance at the completion of sale. The completion of the agreement is subject to conditions such as the company obtaining the relevant approvals and agreements from the regulatory authorities of Australia, including the Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia.

Hiap Hoe said the acquisition does not require shareholder approval as it is in the company's ordinary course of business but "decided to disclose the acquisition to enhance the corporate disclosure standards of the company".

Outside of their shareholdings in the company, none of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the company has any direct or indirect interest in the acquisition.

Hiap Hoe entered into the agreement through wholly owned unit Meteorite Land (Rowe Avenue), as trustee for Meteorite Land (Rowe Avenue) Unit Trust holding the property. The incorporation of these two entities were also announced on Friday morning before market open.

Hiap Hoe last closed on Thursday at $0.87.