SINGAPORE - Healthway Medical Corporation on Tuesday (Aug 10) reported an improved set of financial results for the first half of the year, boosted by revenues from its four vaccination centres, as well as Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology-testing projects across Singapore.

The healthcare provider's stronger performance comes after Raffles Medical Group last month reported a doubling in earnings in the first half of the year compared with a year ago.