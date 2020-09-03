Health start-up Biofourmis raises US$100 million from SoftBank, other investors

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - SoftBank Group led a US$100 million (S$136 million) investment in Biofourmis, a software start-up that predicts problems for patients with heart conditions.

SoftBank's financing came from Vision Fund 2, a successor to its initial US$100 billion fund. Existing investors EDBI of Singapore, MassMutual Ventures, Openspace Ventures and Sequoia Capital also joined the Series C round, according to a statement.

The company, which was founded in Singapore before relocating its base to Boston, uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized care. It plans to use the capital to develop digital solutions across cardiology, respiratory, oncology and pain management for patients in the US, China and Japan, Chief Executive Officer Kuldeep Singh Rajput said in an interview.

Mr Rajput, who turns 29 this month, said he wasn't planning to raise capital after closing a US$35 million Series B round in May 2019. But SoftBank contacted him after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe Biofourmis is a leader in using AI and machine learning-based solutions to advance digital therapeutics," said Greg Moon, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.