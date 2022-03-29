Greenpeace, crypto billionaire lobby to change Bitcoin's energy-intensive code

PORTLAND, Oregon (BLOOMBERG) - Bitcoin is about to face a fresh onslaught over its damaging environmental footprint.

Several climate activist groups, including Greenpeace and crypto billionaire Chris Larsen, are launching a "Change the Code, Not the Climate" campaign, designed to pressure the Bitcoin community to alter the way it orders transactions that already consumes as much power as Sweden.

In five years, Bitcoin may consume as much power as Japan, Mr Larsen said in an interview.

The campaign will buy ads in leading publications over the next month.

Greenpeace, Environmental Working Group and some local activist groups battling Bitcoin miners are also mobilising their millions of members for grassroots efforts.

The campaign has already reached out to a dozen key people and corporations, some of them involved in Bitcoin and yet pledging environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance, according to Mr Michael Brune, who is in charge of the campaign.

"We are in this campaign for the long haul, but we are hoping - particularly since Bitcoin is now being financed by entities and individuals who care about climate change - that we can compel leadership to agree that this is a problem that needs to be addressed," said Mr Brune. "Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, PayPal, Venmo, Fidelity - there are lots of companies we anticipate will be helpful to this effort."

The campaign is counting on several factors to help its cause: There is increasing frustration in some communities in the United States that have found themselves hosting Bitcoin miners and dealing with issues such as excessive noise. After China banned crypto mining last year, a flood of miners moved to the US.

Bitcoin's main rival, Ethereum, is readying for a major software overhaul that will make it more environmentally friendly.

Just like Bitcoin, it is currently using giant server farms to order transactions via a process called Proof of Work. But within months, Ethereum could switch to a different method, called Proof of Stake (PoS) , which is projected by some to cut its energy consumption by 99 per cent.

Mr Larsen said he has put in US$5 million (S$6.8 million) to fund the campaign, partly because he feels that Bitcoin will not continue to enjoy investors' support unless it changes.

"I want to see Bitcoin and Ethereum succeed," said Mr Larsen, who owns some Bitcoin and Ether, as well as XRP.

Last year, Mr Larsen had a net worth of US$3.4 billion, according to Forbes' billionaires list. He is executive chairman and co-founder of Ripple, which supports XRP.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple, Mr Larsen and another executive in 2020, alleging they "raised over US$1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering". The case is expected to wrap up this year.

Mr Larsen said he is not launching this campaign to bring down a rival cryptocurrency.

"If I was concerned about Bitcoin as a competitor, probably the best thing I could do is let it continue on this path," Mr Larsen said. "This is just an unsustainable path."