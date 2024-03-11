At the forefront of net-zero innovation: How this European region enables Singapore firms to drive green growth

Additionally, Northern Ireland is a world leader in systems integrating renewable energy into the grid and energy storage. Over 50 per cent of electricity used in the region is from renewable sources. With an additional £3 billion (S$5.1 billion) investment in infrastructure underway, the goal is to facilitate a target of 80 per cent renewable energy. The region has cultivated key strengths and breakthrough innovations across key sectors working to deliver decarbonised energy, heating and transport solutions. For example, the region is home to ground-breaking advancements in carbon capture technologies and circular systems that reprocess waste into reusable materials.

Facilitating collaboration to meet net-zero targets

In the face of a predicted 40 per cent increase in energy consumption between 2020 and 2030 in South-east Asia and with the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 33 per cent to meet the region’s agreed targets, there is a growing demand for renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions.

Achieving net-zero emissions is a priority that demands collaboration, both regionally and globally. In a step towards joint climate action, the United Kingdom and Singapore signed the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework (UKSGEF) in March 2023. The UKSGEF will help support both countries in achieving their net-zero targets and contribute to the development of a dynamic green economy.

Collaborations between businesses and organisations can drive tangible progress on developing net-zero enabling technologies and infrastructures.

The Net Zero Exchange Mission aims to open the door to the kind of collaboration that will deliver results for businesses in Malaysia and Singapore as well as in Northern Ireland.

Mr Nick Caldwell, Head of Asia Pacific Territory at Invest NI says: “We hope that it will also highlight further opportunities for trade between the countries. Invest NI recognises the green economy’s immense potential as a key driver of growth and prosperity.”

The agency offers a variety of financial and advisory support mechanisms to help companies implement sustainable practices – whether by improving efficiencies, decarbonising processes or instilling circular economy principles into their business models. These same supports are offered to investors looking to set up sustainability-focused ventures in Northern Ireland.

“We have a dedicated team based in Singapore and I would encourage local companies to talk to us to find out how Northern Ireland’s expertise can help them achieve their green economy goals,” says Mr Caldwell.

To find out more contact singapore@investni.com or visit www.investni.com/netzeroexchange