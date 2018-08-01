Great Eastern posts 3% rise in Q2 profit to $237.6m

SINGAPORE - Great Eastern Holdings (GE), the insurance arm of OCBC Bank, on Wednesday (Aug 1) posted a net profit of $237.6 million for its second quarter ended June 30, up 3 per cent from $231.6 million a year ago.

Earnings per share came in at 51 cents, or 4.1 per cent higher from last year. The increase in earnings was due to higher profit from shareholders' fund, which was offset by lower operating profit and non-operating profit from GE's insurance business.

An interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of 10 cents per ordinary share has been declared for the financial year ending Dec 31, which will be paid out on Aug 31.

For the quarter, the group's total weighted new sales was 28 per cent higher at $326.7 million, underpinned by growth in Singapore and Malaysia, GE said.

New business embedded value, which is a measure of long-term economic profitability, also grew 8 per cent for the period to $139.5 million, contributed by higher sales.

For the half year to June 30, net profit was up 21 per cent to $390.5 million, mainly due to higher operating and non-operating profit as compared to the same period last year, GE said.

In particular, operating profit from the group's insurance business registered a 12 per cent growth for the first half of the year, attributable to positive performance from the group's life insurance business.

On a per share basis, profit attributable to shareholders for the half-year came in at 83 cents, up 22.1 per cent from 68 cents in the year-ago period.

Shares in GE last traded at $27.63 apiece on Tuesday, up 0.5 per cent.