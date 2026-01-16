Grants to help Singapore listed firms value up now open for applications

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The programme will help firms communicate better with investors and raise their valuations.

SINGAPORE – A $30 million programme to help Singapore’s listed companies realise their full valuation potential opened for applications on Jan 16, Minister for National Development and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy chair Chee Hong Tat announced.

He was speaking at the launch of the Singapore Institute of Directors’ (SID) Chairpersons Guild, which will support chairpersons of the boards of Singapore-listed companies.

Mr Chee said the guild complements other efforts by MAS to enhance the attractiveness of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), such as the Value Unlock programme, which was announced in November.

The initiative aims to help listed companies strengthen investor engagement and sharpen their focus on shareholder value creation through two grants.

The Equip grant will help companies build foundational capabilities in corporate strategy, financial management, media training and investor relations, by defraying course fees for training in these areas.

The grant will cover 50 per cent of course fees, capped at $15,000.

Meanwhile, the Elevate grant will enable companies with greater growth ambitions to tap professional consultants to refine their strategy, sharpen market positioning and strengthen shareholder communications.

The grant will also cover 50 per cent of fees, up to $200,000 per company.

To be eligible for the Elevate grant, companies that apply need to have a minimum market capitalisation of $100 million if they are mainboard-listed, or a minimum market capitalisation of $80 million if they are Catalist-listed, among other criteria.

“By refining strategic plans, engaging more effectively with investors and communicating growth stories more clearly, companies can build confidence, improve valuations and enhance liquidity over time,” Mr Chee said.

Besides the two grants, SGX will organise investor days and hold outreach events. These will give companies the chance to engage with fund managers that are actively seeking companies with strong growth strategies and clear value creation plans.

SGX managing director and head of capital market development Chan Kum Kong said the Value Unlock programme is important in heightening the focus and instinct for creating shareholder value.

Improving investor relations is a vital part of the programme, as companies can attract more investors if they communicate well with them, he said. “As you increase the demand for your stocks, your valuation gets a re-rating or uplift.”

Another aspect of the programme is helping companies with capital optimisation, so that companies can eventually enjoy returns that are higher than their cost of capital, which allows them to fund their growth plans and other activities.

Mr Chan added that this can also benefit small-cap and mid-cap companies that might not have capacity or resources in some areas, such as in engaging professional consultancies.

He noted that other markets like Korea and Japan have seen sustained growth through value-up programmes, despite some blips along the way due to macroeconomic conditions.

Referring to a slew of measures Singapore introduced in 2025 to boost the local capital market, such as the $5 billion Equity Market Development Programme, Mr Chan said: “We have already seen the market respond.

“But what we want to do as a market is to collectively level up, and we want to be able to sustain (the growth). I think that’s the important part.”

Minister for National Development and Monetary Authority of Singapore deputy chairman Chee Hong Tat speaking to attendees at the launch of the Singapore Institute of Directors’ Chairpersons Guild on Jan 16. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Mr Chan also noted that measures like the Equity Market Development Programme by MAS represent the work that has been done to boost liquidity and increase demand among investors.

But now, SGX has to work on the supply side with the Value Up programme, he added.

“If a company is obscure and has not communicated with investors, then it is not discovered and there will be a mis-price in the market,” he said.

“But if the company is able to tap the grants provided, it can transform. It is able to, for instance, identify a new strategy, communicate that well, and then it will be priced correctly. There’s already a pool of demand waiting to come in.”