Grab unveils first-ever share buyback after profitable quarter

BENGALURU - Grab Holdings reported its first-ever quarterly profit on Feb 22 and announced a maiden share repurchase plan, following recent cost cuts and higher demand for the company’s ride-share and food-delivery services.

The Singapore-based company said it will repurchase US$500 million (S$671 million) worth of its Class A ordinary shares, sending Grab’s United States-listed shares up nearly 2 per cent at US$3.50 in pre-market trading.

Uber announced its first share buyback last week.

Grab has trimmed its workforce, as well as cut back on some incentives and technology costs over the past two years.

The company forecast fiscal 2024 revenue between US$2.7 billion and US$2.75 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$2.8 billion, according to London Stock Exchange Group data.

Grab also forecast full-year adjusted core profit of US$180 million to US$200 million, compared with estimates of US$135.2 million.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$653 million, beating estimates of US$629 million.

Grab posted a net income of US$11 million in the fourth quarter, helped in part by a “reversal of an accounting accrual”, according to the company. REUTERS