Grab lowers full-year forecasts, says $53.7 billion Spac merger on track

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Grab, South-east Asia's biggest ride hailing-to-food delivery group, lowered its full-year forecasts on Tuesday (Sept 14), citing renewed uncertainty over pandemic-related movement restrictions despite encouraging vaccination rates in the region.

Singapore-based Grab also said in a statement that it was making progress on its record merger deal agreed with United States special-purpose acquisition company (Spac) Altimeter Growth Corp earlier this year.

And it reiterated that the deal, worth nearly US$40 billion (S$53.7 billion), is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Grab, which has operations in eight countries and more than 400 cities in a region of 650 million people, said it expects to report group-level adjusted net sales of US$2.1 billion to US$2.2 billion, versus an expected US$2.3 billion announced in April.

It also forecast a group-level adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss of US$0.7 billion to US$0.9 billion for this year compared with a previously projected Ebitda loss of US$0.6 billion.

"Grab's full-year 2021 outlook anticipates an extension of partial and complete lockdowns throughout several countries where Grab operates as a result of the continuing spread of Covid-19," the company said.

Grab's second-quarter adjusted net sales jumped 92 per cent to US$550 million while its adjusted Ebitda loss rose 4 per cent to US$214 million.

"Our deliveries business continues to outperform and is growing rapidly, with the addition of new offerings such as GrabMart and GrabSupermarket, and we expect to continue investing heavily in this segment," Mr Peter Oey, Grab's chief financial officer, said.