Grab, Sea price slump could affect S-E Asian unicorns going public

SINGAPORE - The slumping share prices of South-east Asian tech giants Sea and Grab combined with geopolitical tensions and surging inflation could derail the listing ambitions of leading Singapore and regional start-ups, industry observers said.

Super app Grab, which listed on the Nasdaq last December through a US$40 billion (S$53 billion) special purpose acquisition company (Spac) deal, has seen its share price fall to around US$3.75, a far cry from its listing intra-day high of US$13.06 and debut close of US$8.75.