Grab says overall revenue down since coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Overall revenues of South-east Asian firm Grab have dropped since the coronavirus pandemic began, dragged down by the core ride-hailing business, the company's co-founder said on Thursday (May 14).
Tan Hooi Ling said the Softbank-backed private firm had seen an uptick in its food delivery business but its total revenue was "lower than it used to be pre-Covid", referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
The firm was preparing for "a potentially long winter", and taking measures to be more efficient and conserve cash, Tan added.