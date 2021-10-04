Grab raises stake in Indonesia's Ovo to 90%, buys out Tokopedia's stake

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Grab Holdings is boosting its ownership of the Indonesian mobile wallet provider Ovo to about 90 per cent by acquiring stakes from Tokopedia and Lippo Group.

Grab, which plans to go public via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp by the end of this year, increased its holding in Bumi Cakrawala Perkasa, Ovo's parent, from about 39 per cent, according to a filing with the ministry of legal affairs.

Grab has been expanding beyond ride-hailing into financial services and originally invested in Ovo as part of that effort. The fate of Ovo has been thrown into question however because the e-commerce platform Tokopedia merged with Gojek, a ride-hailing company that is Grab's primary competition in the region.

The combined GoTo, an Internet giant in Indonesia, held a stake in Ovo alongside Grab, as the companies vied for leadership in South-east Asia. Ovo and Gojek's GoPay had also competed fiercely in the past.

By buying out Tokopedia and Lippo, Grab can resolve those conflicts and focus on boosting its financial services in the region.

"We are pleased to complete the first part of a wider exercise to restructure our ownership," Ovo said in a statement. "We welcome a greater commitment from Grab in Ovo. We're working in close consultation with the regulators to complete the ownership restructuring process, and are confident this will allow us to better serve the financial services needs of Indonesians."

Grab is in the process of selling a slice of its Ovo stake to Indonesian investors to comply with the country's regulations, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named.

"This transaction has been planned for some time and will allow us to continue to focus on further deepening the market-leading strategy of GoPay and the broader GoTo Financial ecosystem," GoTo said in a statement.

Ovo is Indonesia's largest mobile wallet, with a 38 per cent market share in the country, according to the 2021 Mobile Payments Report 2021 by Boku. A substantial amount of Ovo's transaction volume has come through Tokopedia though, a potential risk for the future. GoPay's backers include Facebook and PayPal Holdings.

Representatives for Grab declined to comment.