Grab forecasts smaller operating loss this year

BENGALURU - Grab forecasts a smaller operating loss for the current fiscal year and pulled forward its profitability timeline on Wednesday, driven by cost savings from its recent workforce reduction.

The South-east Asian internet firm now sees adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between US$30 million (S$40.8 million) and US$40 million, compared to its earlier forecast of US$195 million to US$235 million.

It brought forward its own break-even target on an adjusted core earnings basis to the third quarter of this year, from the fourth quarter earlier.

Grab is undergoing a restructuring focused on lowering costs, with measures including cuts to its cloud bill and consumer and worker incentives. In June, the company reduced around 1,000 roles, or about 11 per cent of its workforce, in its biggest round of layoffs since early 2020, when the pandemic began.

In the quarter ended June 30, the company’s revenue increased 77 per cent, to US$567 million, surpassing analysts’ estimate of US$546.1 million, according to Refinitiv data. REUTERS