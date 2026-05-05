Grab earnings top forecasts on resilient ride, delivery demand

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Grab has rolled out promotional offers and bundled features to attract customers grappling with higher costs.

SINGAPORE – Grab Holdings reported a first-quarter profit that exceeded analysts’ estimates, helped by resilient demand for ride-hailing and delivery services after rolling out promotional offers and bundled features to attract customers grappling with higher costs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to US$154 million (S$196.6 million) in the quarter ended March 31, the Singapore-based company said on May 5. Analysts had forecast US$146.3 million on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Total revenue increased 24 per cent to US$955 million, also beating projections. Deliveries revenue grew 23 per cent to US$510 million, while mobility revenue was up 19 per cent at US$337 million.

Grab kept its annual forecast, maintaining an annual sales outlook of US$4.04 billion to US$4.10 billion. It expects adjusted Ebitda of US$700 million to US$720 million.

The company’s shares gained about 2 per cent in late US trading after the announcement of the results.

With oil and gas prices pushed up by the war in the Middle East, Grab has leaned on promoting more affordable offerings such as shared rides and deliveries, where customers split costs with friends.

Grab has also rolled out a “saver” option on its app, offering lower fees for rides or food delivery in exchange for longer wait times or batched orders. About 35 per cent of its users are on the “saver” programme, chief financial officer Peter Oey told Reuters.

“It is a very good balance between the price-sensitive customers and those who are less price-sensitive. That gives us the levers also to continue to make sure that our margin for our delivery business continues to improve,” he said.

South-east Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery company is also working to boost spending on its platform by incorporating artificial intelligence features into its superapp and bundling its ride-hailing, delivery and financial services.

In a bid to alleviate the cutthroat competition, Grab has been exploring a combination with Indonesian champion GoTo Group.

The years-long effort has been delayed by regulatory scrutiny as well as differences over perceived valuation. In the latest hurdle for the deal, negotiations have hit a snag over wireless carrier Telkomsel’s roughly 2 per cent stake in GoTo.

Indonesia is South-east Asia’s biggest ride-hailing market, with millions of drivers relying on app-based transport and delivery services.

Protests over pay and working conditions have intensified in recent years, with many drivers unhappy with what they have described as exploitative app policies and regulatory negligence.

In a speech last week, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto outlined a surprise plan to cap the ride-hailing commissions that companies like Grab and GoTo collect from drivers and riders in the region’s largest economy.

The companies’ cut will be set at a maximum of 8 per cent of fares, compared with about 20 per cent previously, potentially squeezing margins and crimping revenue.

Grab has been buying up smaller companies to expand reach and bolster services amid ongoing industry consolidation.

Earlier in 2026, it agreed to buy Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan for US$600 million, a major expansion that allows it to capture market share outside its home region. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS