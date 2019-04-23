Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow and video streaming service HOOQ to its platform

SINGAPORE - Grab has added hotel reservation services Agoda and Booking.com; entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow; and on-demand video streaming service HOOQ to its super app ecosystem in Singapore, the company announced on Tuesday (April 23).

In addition to hotel bookings, on-demand video streaming and ticket purchases, Grab is also introducing an integrated public transport planning service to its app. The services will be rolled out progressively and be available to all users in Singapore by June.

Jerald Singh, group head of product and design at Grab, said: "We are excited to offer these new services to our customers, giving them better access to the services that matter the most to them. A day with Grab can now be seamless from planning your commute to work, to ordering your next meal, and getting ready for your next movie date or holiday trip."

Grab, which began as a ride-hailing service, has been transitioning into a multi-service platform, with food delivery and financial services among its key new product lines.