GoTo will not pursue an international IPO, reports lower losses for Q3 2023

SINGAPORE - Goto Group will not be pursuing an international initial public offering (IPO) mentioned in its prospectus and approved by shareholders.

In an earnings call for its Q3 2023 results, Mr Patrick Walujo, GoTo’s CEO, said the company’s cash position remains strong with ample liquidity, and that it has no immediate need for further external funding. Cash and cash equivalents stood at 24.6 trillion rupiah ($2.1 billion) as at Sept 30, down from 29 trillion rupiah as at Dec 31, 2022.

As a result, the company no longer intends to execute an international IPO mentioned in its prospectus and approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting in December 2021.

“Should we decide to carry out an international IPO in the future, we will seek a renewed shareholders’ approval,” he said.

For Q3 2023, GoTo reported lower losses at 2.4 trillion rupiah ($205.8 million) compared to 6.7 trillion rupiah in Q3 2022.

Revenue for the quarter edged up 1 per cent to 5.9 trillion rupiah, from 5.8 trillion rupiah the year prior.

The lower losses were driven by a reduction in incentives and product marketing spend, which fell 36 per cent year on year, or 2.1 trillion rupiah. Operating expenses were also cut as part of GoTo’s path to profitability, with a 19 per cent fall in fixed operating expenses and a 25 per cent drop in cloud and infrastructure costs amounting to 2.5 trillion rupiah in annual cost savings.

Further savings have been identified, with about 450 billion rupiah to be recognised over time.

GoTo is forecasting that it will achieve positive group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by the fourth quarter of 2023, and a full-year 2023 group adjusted Ebitda of between negative 4.5 trillion rupiah and negative 3.8 trillion rupiah.

But Mr Walujo sees there is increased risk to achieving positive group adjusted Ebitda in Q4 due to heightened competition and the likely narrowing profit pool of on-demand services and e-commerce than what was expected. GoTo’s quarter-on-quarter growth of gross transaction value (GTV) is key for the company.

“We feel it is important for us to maintain tactical flexibility to preserve our GTV healthiness, because we have learnt that once we lose momentum, it is a lot more expensive for us to regain that,” he said.

Nonetheless, GoTo will not be changing its guidance for positive adjusted Ebitda in Q4.

The company has seen an improvement in adjusted Ebitda across all business segments for the quarter. However, all segments are still reporting negative Ebitda.

In the on-demand services segment, which includes both ride-hailing and food-delivery services, adjusted Ebitda improved from negative 962 billion rupiah in Q3 2022 to negative 48 billion rupiah in Q3 2023. Contribution margin for the segment also turned positive for the quarter, with GoTo reporting 675 billion rupiah from a negative 35 billion rupiah the year prior.