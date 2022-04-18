Google tops ranking of S'pore's best employers for second straight year; EDB at No. 2

SINGAPORE - Even as competition for talent remains tight, tech giant Google has topped a ranking of Singapore's best employers for the second year in a row.

The Economic Development Board (EDB) came in second, the first government agency to place in the top 10 in the three years the study has been conducted.

Singapore's Best Employers 2022, a ranking of the top 200 companies and institutions with at least 200 employees, was released on Monday (April 18) by The Straits Times and global data firm Statista.

Toy retailer The Lego Group, tech giant Apple and fintech firm Wise rounded out the top five, out of more than 1,700 eligible organisations across 27 industries.

The list is the result of an online survey, conducted in August and September last year, which involved more than 17,000 employees.

Employers were given a score based primarily on whether staff would recommend them to a friend or family member. The top score was 9.16 out of a maximum of 10, while the score for 200th place was 7.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, said: "In a tight labour market, workers have options. They will want to give their time, energies and loyalties to employers who treat their people well, develop and seek to retain them.

"Good employers know this, and act to shape their organisations and cultures to meet this desire. Their employees become their ambassadors. This is what we are aiming to identify, showcase and promote with this annual survey."

Statista analysts Wu Ruoh-Yiang and Taylor Benedict noted that around 70 per cent of the companies on this year's list also made the list last year.

"Those 200 companies that made it into the list all showed remarkable commitment to their employees, especially during this difficult time," they said, adding that surveyed employees' overall satisfaction with their own employers has improved compared with the previous year.

Respondents were also asked to rate their employers based on various aspects of their job, the work environment and the employer's reputation.

Across six areas considered, atmosphere at work and potential for development contributed the most to employers' scores, said Ms Wu and Dr Benedict.

The other five aspects were image, working conditions, workplace, salary or wage, and diversity.