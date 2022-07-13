Google to slow hiring for rest of year, CEO says in memo to staff

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Alphabet's Google plans to slow hiring for the remainder of the year in the face of a potential recession, chief executive Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday (July 12) in an e-mail to staff.

Mr Pichai said the company will focus on hiring "engineering, technical and other critical roles", in 2022 and 2023, according to a copy of the e-mail viewed by Bloomberg News.

"Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days," Mr Pichai wrote. "In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes."

Historically, Google has remained relatively immune to the economic dips of the technology sector.

The Internet giant paused hiring after the financial crisis more than a decade ago, but has since regularly added waves of new employees for its main advertising business as well as areas such as smartphones, self-driving cars and wearable devices that aren't yet profitable.

Google parent Alphabet, which employed almost 164,000 people as at March 31, has hired primarily in recent years for Google's cloud division and new fields like hardware.

Google's move mirrors that of other tech companies.

In May, Snap and Lyft said they would slow hiring. Several weeks later, Instacart said it would dial back job growth and Tesla followed with an announcement of a 10 per cent reduction for its salaried workforce. Earlier this week, Google rival Microsoft announced it was cutting a small number of jobs. Facebook owner Meta Platforms also reduced its hiring plans because of concerns over economic conditions.

In the e-mail, Mr Pichai said Google added 10,000 staffers during the second quarter and had "strong commitments" in the next few months to hire college recruits. Business Insider reported earlier on Google's plans.

Here is the e-mail:

Hi Googlers,

Hard to believe we're already through the first half of 2022. It's the right opportunity to thank everyone for the great work so far this year, and to share how my Leads and I are thinking about H2.

The uncertain global economic outlook has been top of mind. Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds. Something I cherish about our culture is that we've never viewed these types of challenges as obstacles. Instead, we've seen them as opportunities to deepen our focus and invest for the long term.

In these moments, I turn to our mission: to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. It's what inspired me to join the company 18 years ago, and what makes me so optimistic about the impact we are able to have on the world. Knowledge and computing are how we drive our mission forward. That's the lens we use to decide where to invest - whether it's in areas like Search, Cloud, YouTube, Platforms and Hardware, the teams that support them, or in the AI that enables more helpful products and services.

We help people and society when we focus on what we do best, and do it really well. The investments we've made in the first half of the year reflect this vision. In Q2 alone, we added approximately 10,000 Googlers, and have a strong number of commitments for Q3 start dates which reflects, in part, the seasonal college recruiting calendar. These are extraordinary numbers, and they show our excitement about long-term opportunities, even in uncertain times.