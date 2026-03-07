Google gives CEO new three-year pay deal worth up to $882m

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes about US$2 million a year, but his main compensation comes from Alphabet stock.

– The CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet could earn up to US$692 million (S$882 million) over the next three years under a new compensation plan published on March 6 by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The deal would make Mr Sundar Pichai, who has been chief executive of Google since 2015 and of Alphabet since 2019, one of the highest paid CEOs in the world.

Under the plan, Mr Pichai’s three-year salary of US$6 million, or US$2 million per year, would remain unchanged.

The remainder of his compensation would be paid in the form of Alphabet stock, as well as shares in two subsidiaries: the autonomous vehicle company Waymo and the drone delivery service Wing.

The SEC filing suggested Mr Pichai could receive about US$130 million from Waymo and US$45 million from Wing.

The allocation will depend on the performance of the shares and, for Alphabet, on the amount of dividends paid.

In the event of his dismissal, Mr Pichai would forfeit all stock options that are not yet exercisable, according to the document.

“Current and previous incentives in Mr Pichai’s compensation have benefited Alphabet and its stockholders significantly,” the company said in the filing. AFP