Golden opportunity for local jeweller Goldheart at high-traffic Orchard Road mall 313@Somerset

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The opening of the store comes at an opportune time where a gold rush has surged amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

SINGAPORE – The moving out of specialty tea shop chain T2 Tea of a high-traffic Orchard Road shopping mall has proven to be a golden opportunity for incoming tenant Goldheart.

The local jewellery chain is slated to open its 24th boutique here mid-May, and its newest store will be its third one along the Orchard Road shopping belt, joining the Ion Orchard and Plaza Singapura boutiques.

It also marks the chain’s return to the mall, where it had a store more than a decade ago.

“We’re excited to return to 313@Somerset, a familiar homecoming to a prime ground-floor location – the perfect chance to re-engage with the Somerset shoppers and vibrant community right in the heart of Orchard Road,” a spokesperson for Goldheart said on March 20 in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“313@Somerset has been a natural fit for Goldheart as we continue to strengthen our presence along Orchard Road. The mall enjoys strong, consistent footfall from both tourists and local shoppers, making it an ideal location to engage a diverse and dynamic audience.”

The spokesperson told ST that while the new store “reflects Goldheart’s broader retail direction”, it will feature “distinct elements that set it apart”.

The store will have carry an “extensive” selection of its 999 Gold Gu Fa Jin range, alongside its 999 Gold and 916 Gold collections which are designed and crafted in Europe. The store will also carry its Destinée diamonds collection.

Goldheart’s 999 Gu Fa Jin jewellery offerings are 99.9 per cent gold and crafted using traditional Chinese goldsmithing techniques.

The opening of the store comes at an opportune time where a gold rush has surged amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with other gold retailers including bullion dealers and pawnshops boosting inventories to cater to the demand.

Gold hit a record high of US$5,589.38 per ounce on Jan 28, but has since ease to around US$5,050 on March 18.

In response to queries by ST , Lendlease, the landlord for 313@Somerset, said the lease for T2 Tea expires at the end of March.

The real estate company said its tenant mix is continuously refined to “reflect evolving shopper preferences and the energy of the youth-centric Somerset precinct”.

“This includes bringing in new-to-market, flagship and emerging concepts across fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and F&B, such as 2nd Street, Aape, Puma, Pop Play Planet and Super Rare, alongside popular dining concepts like CHACHAO and Xiao Noodles, to keep the mall relevant and engaging for millennials, young working adults and tourists alike.”

The upcoming 3,000-capacity music hall – a joint venture between Lendlease Global Commercial Reit and concert promoter Live Nation – which is located at the neighbouring former open-air carpark is also expected to strengthen 313@Somerset’s position as a key destination within the Somerset precinct when it opens later in 2026, said Lendlease.