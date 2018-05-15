Golden Agri-Resources Q1 profit falls 68% to US$1.9m

A display of Golden Agri-Resources products is seen at the company's office in Singapore, on Oct 6, 2015.
A display of Golden Agri-Resources products is seen at the company's office in Singapore, on Oct 6, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
36 min ago
jaccheok@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed agribusiness Golden Agri-Resources on Tuesday (May 15) posted a 68 per cent fall in net profit to US$11.9 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, down from US$37.6 million a year ago.

Revenue fell by 11.3 per cent to US$1.82 billion, compared to US$2.04 billion in the previous year, on decreases in both palm production and CPO (crude palm oil) prices.

Earnings per share stood at 0.09 US cent, down from last year's 0.29 US cent.

No dividends were announced for the period.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Lighten up and soak up Sydney
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat