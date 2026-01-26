Gold tops US$5,000 for the first time as global upheaval fuels rally

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Gold surged to a record high above US$5,000 an ounce for the first time on Jan 26, extending a historic rally as investors piled into the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Spot gold rose 0.94 per cent to US$5,029.62 per ounce by 11.21pm GMT, while US gold futures for February delivery gained 1.02 per cent to US$5,029.70 per ounce.

“Our forecast for the year is that gold will see a high of US$6,400 an ounce with an average of US$5,375,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Gold soared 64 per cent in 2025, underpinned by Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, central bank demand – with China extending its gold-buying spree for a 14th month in December – and record inflows into exchange-traded funds.

The metal has gained a further 15 per cent so far in 2026 as heightened geopolitical risks have added impetus to the so-called debasement trade, where investors retreat from currencies and Treasuries.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration’s actions – attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve, threats to annex Greenland, military intervention in Venezuela – have spooked markets.

Gold’s record-breaking rally – the metal has more than doubled over the last two years – drives home bullion’s historic role as a gauge of fear in markets. For investors looking to navigate this uncertainty, the haven appeal of gold has rarely been more attractive.

“Gold is the inverse of confidence,” said Mr Max Belmont, a portfolio manager at First Eagle Investment Management. “It’s a hedge against unexpected bouts of inflation, unanticipated drawdowns in the market, flare-ups in geopolitical risk.”

A weaker US dollar is also reinforcing demand for gold. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a key gauge of the US currency, fell 1.6 per cent last week to record its biggest weekly decline since May, making precious metals cheaper for most buyers.

Adding to uncertainty, US President Donald Trump on Jan 24 said he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canada if it follows through on a trade deal with China and warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that a deal would endanger his country.

Spot silver rose 1.85 per cent to US$104.85 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 0.21 per cent to US$2,762.25 per ounce, while spot palladium rose 0.22 per cent to US$2,014.50 per ounce.

Spot silver climbed above US$100 an ounce for the first time on Jan 23, building on its 147 per cent rise in 2025 as retail investor and momentum-driven buying added to a prolonged spell of tightness in physical markets for the precious and industrial metal. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS