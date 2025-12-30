Gold, silver plunge as traders book profit from record rallies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spot gold fell as much as 5 per cent in New York on Dec 29, while silver plunged 11 per cent.

NEW YORK - Gold and silver slumped as traders booked profit following a powerful year-end rally that sent both metals to record highs, with thin market liquidity exacerbating the price swings.

Spot gold fell as much as 5 per cent, marking the biggest intraday drop since Oct 21 and the second time in 2025 the precious metal plunged that much in one day. Silver plunged 11 per cent in its biggest intraday decline since September 2020. Both metals posted a sharp retreat from fresh all-time highs that triggered signals that their rallies had run too fast, too soon.

“Don’t read into massive moves,” said Michael Haigh, head of FIC and Commodity Research at Societe Generale, adding that the end of every year tends to be “so illiquid.”

The slump on Dec 29 is mostly due to profit-taking after a strong seasonal rally in both gold and silver, according to Mr Haigh. Precious metals historically post an extremely strong end-of-year rally into the New Year. Gold delivered gains of around 4 per cent in that period over the last 10 years, while silver has typically advanced almost 7 per cent, he said.

The iShares Silver Trust, the world’s largest physically backed silver exchange-traded fund, fell as much as 10 per cent in its biggest drop since 2020.

Silver’s sharp reversal on Dec 29 came hours after soaring above US$84 an ounce as surging Chinese investment demand pulled the metal higher. Premiums for spot silver in Shanghai rose above US$8 an ounce over London prices, the biggest spread on record.

“The speculative atmosphere is very strong,” said Wang Yanqing, an analyst with China Futures. “There’s hype around tight spot supply, and it’s a bit extreme now.”

Some exchanges are moving to rein in risk. The margins for some Comex silver futures contracts will be raised from Dec 29, according to a statement from CME Group – a move that Mr Wang said would help reduce speculation.

When an exchange raises margin requirements, traders have to put up more cash to keep their positions open. Some speculators don’t have the extra money, so they’re forced to shrink or close their trades.

The latest silver rally came just two months after the London silver market suffered a full-blown squeeze as flows into exchange traded funds and exports to India eroded inventories that were already critically low. London’s vaults have seen significant inflows since then, but much of the world’s available silver remains in New York as traders wait for the outcome of a US probe that could lead to tariffs or other trade restrictions.

Gold fell 4.2 per cent to US$4,343.38 an ounce as of 3.05pm in New York on Dec 29. Spot silver fell 8.5 per cent to US$72.58 an ounce after earlier hitting a fresh record of US$84.01 an ounce.

Other precious metals also tumbled: Platinum plunged 14 per cent while palladium sank nearly 16 per cent after earlier posting its biggest intraday decline since 2020. BLOOMBERG