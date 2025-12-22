Gold hits record high on rate cut bets, geopolitical strife

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Precious metals are capping a historic year, with gold prices up by two-thirds and silver more than double.

SINGAPORE - Gold rose to an all-time high on Dec 22 on heightened geopolitical tensions and expectations for more US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Silver also climbed to a record and platinum advanced for an eighth straight session.

Spot gold strengthened beyond a previous peak above US$4,381 an ounce set in October, having gained for the last two weeks. Bullion rose 1 per cent to US$4,383.19 an ounce as of 9.44am in Singapore.

Traders are betting the Fed will cut interest rates twice in 2026 after a slew of economic data last week did little to provide more clarity on the outlook, though US President Donald Trump has advocated for aggressively lowering rates. Looser monetary policy is a tailwind for gold and silver, which do not pay interest.

Silver advanced as much as 2 per cent to a record US$68.4850 an ounce, buoyed by speculative inflows and lingering supply dislocations across major trading hubs following a historic short squeeze in October. The total trading volume for silver futures in Shanghai spiked earlier in December to levels near those seen during the crunch a couple of months ago.

Platinum climbed 2.5 per cent and palladium rose 3.3 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent.

Geopolitical tensions have also enhanced the haven appeal of precious metals. The United States has intensified an oil blockade against Venezuela, stepping up pressure on the government of President Nicolás Maduro, while Ukraine attacked an oil tanker from Russia’s shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time.

Precious metals are capping a historic year, with gold and silver both heading for their strongest annual gains since 1979. Silver has more than doubled and gold has surged about two-thirds, underpinned by increased central bank buying and inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Gold-backed ETFs have seen rising inflows for five straight weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and World Gold Council figures show total holdings in these funds have risen every month in 2025 except May.

Platinum advanced beyond US$2,000 an ounce for the first time since 2008. The metal – which has rallied 120 per cent in 2025 – has risen sharply as the London market shows signs of tightening, with banks parking metal in the US to insure against the risk of tariffs.

Exports to China have also been robust in 2025, and optimism for the nation’s demand has been bolstered as futures recently began trading on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange. BLOOMBERG