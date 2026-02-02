Gold extends biggest fall in over a decade

After plunging on Jan 30, spot gold dropped as much as 4 per cent in early trading on Feb 2, while silver fell by a similar percentage.

SINGAPORE – Gold fell in Asia on Feb 2, extending its biggest plunge in more than a decade, as precious metals snapped back from a record-breaking rally that had run too far, too fast. Silver also slumped.

Spot gold dropped as much as 4 per cent in early trading, while silver fell by a similar percentage to hold above US$80 an ounce, having briefly dropped as much as 12 per cent. Silver plunged 26 per cent last Friday (Jan 30), its biggest decline on record.

“This isn’t over,” said Robert Gottlieb, a former precious metals trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and now an independent market commentator. “We’ve got to see if it’s going to find support. The bottom line is that the trade was way too crowded.”

Over the last 12 months, precious metals have risen to all-time highs that have shocked even seasoned traders. The rally accelerated sharply in January, as investors piled into gold and silver on renewed concerns about geopolitical upheaval, currency debasement and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

The trigger for Jan 30’s dramatic sell-off was the news that US President Donald Trump would nominate Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed, which sent the dollar higher and undercut sentiment among investors who had bet on Mr Trump’s willingness to let the currency weaken. Traders regard Mr Warsh as the toughest inflation fighter among the final candidates, raising expectations of monetary policy that would underpin the dollar and weaken greenback-priced bullion.

But precious metals had already been primed for extreme moves, as soaring prices and volatility strained traders’ risk models and balance sheets. A record wave of purchases of call options – contracts which give holders the right to buy at a pre-determined price – had “mechanically reinforcing upward price momentum,” Goldman Sachs Group said in a note, as the sellers of the options hedged their exposure to rising prices by buying more.

At 8.05am Singapore time, gold was down 2.2 per ceent to US$4,784.54 an ounce. Silver slid 2.1 per cent to US$83.30. Platinum and palladium declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was flat after gaining 0.9 per cent in the previous session. BLOOMBERG