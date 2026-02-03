Gold claws back some ground after dramatic unwinding of rally

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Gold rose on Feb 3, clawing back some losses after the abrupt unwinding of a record-breaking rally that had driven prices down 13 per cent in just two days. Silver also advanced.

Spot gold climbed as much as 4.2 per cent to above US$4,855 an ounce, after falling almost 5 per cent on Feb 2 to extend a slump on Jan 30 that was the steepest in more than a decade.

Silver climbed as much as 8.1 per cent to top US$85 , after sliding 7 per cent on Feb 2 and posting a record drop on Jan 30.

Precious metals surged to records in January in a rapid ascent that caught even seasoned traders by surprise. Investors piled into gold and silver on renewed concerns about geopolitical upheaval, currency debasement, and threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence. A wave of buying from Chinese speculators supercharged the rally, but this flipped on Jan 30 as the US dollar rebounded.

The extent to which Chinese investors choose to buy the dip will play a key role in determining the direction of the market. Over the weekend, buyers flocked to the country’s biggest bullion marketplace in Shenzhen to stock up on gold jewellery and bars ahead of the Chinese New Year. China’s markets will be closed for just over a week from Feb 16 for the holidays.

“The foundations supporting gold today are largely unchanged from those that prevailed prior to the correction on Friday,” Ahmad Assiri, a market strategist at Pepperstone Group said by e-mail. “That said, volatility is likely to remain heightened in the near term as markets continue to digest the recent dislocation and reassess risk appetite.”

Some banks have backed gold to recover, with Deutsche Bank saying in a note on Feb 2 that it was standing by a forecast for bullion to rally to US$6,000 in 2026.

Investors are also monitoring the situation in Iran, after US President Donald Trump said talks over a new nuclear deal could happen in coming days. A diplomatic breakthrough could diminish some of gold’s appeal as a safe-haven investment and pressure prices.

At 10.07am in Singapore, gold was up 3.2 per cent to US$4,808.63 an ounce. Silver rose 6.1 per cent to US$83.10. Platinum and palladium also climbed.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, edged down 0.1 per cent after ending the previous session up 0.3 per cent. A lower dollar makes precious metals less expensive for most buyers. BLOOMBERG