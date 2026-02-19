First-time investors at OCBC flock to gold and silver, beating out stocks and unit trusts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The number of new investors in OCBC's Precious Metals Account tripled month on month in January, as record prices for gold and silver drew strong demand.

SINGAPORE – Gold and silver have emerged as the top choices for first-time investors at OCBC, overtaking stocks and unit trusts as more customers turn to precious metals amid economic uncertainties.

Two in three retail customers who began investing with the bank in 2025 chose gold or silver as their first investment, driving the lender’s precious-metals investor base up 2.5 times year on year, OCBC said on Feb 19.

OCBC provides customers the option of investing in paper gold and silver through its Precious Metals Account from as little as 0.01 ounce per transaction.

The bank said the number of customers under 40 on its Precious Metals Account doubled in 2025 from a year earlier, accounting for about half of all precious-metals investors. Those in their 20s recorded the fastest growth in both gold and silver holdings.

The number of new investors on the account tripled month on month in January 2026, amid record prices for gold and silver.

Gold has gained more than 16 per cent so far in 2026 after hitting a record high of US$5,608.35 (S$7,108) per ounce on Jan 29 . It was last trading at US$4,975 on Feb 19.

Silver is up just over 4 per cent in 2026 , after pulling back sharply from a high of US$121.67. It was trading at US$77.0590 on Feb 19.

“For many first-time investors, precious metals offer an accessible way to begin building wealth while serving as a hedge amid geopolitical uncertainty, inflation worries and shifting expectations around global interest rates,” said OCBC.

The bank expects its precious-metals business to continue expanding in 2026, citing resilient demand, structural drivers behind the recent rally as well as sustained industrial demand.

Ms Tan Siew Lee, OCBC’s head of group wealth management, said precious metals – especially gold – continue to be supported by “solid structural factors” and remain an important source of portfolio diversification.

Still, she noted that once an asset becomes mainstream, hype can creep in, and the recent volatility in precious metals is a reminder that sharp price swings can occur.

“Young investors may feel tempted to chase quick gains, but true investing is about building long-term wealth, not speculation,” said Ms Tan.

“While precious metals can play a stabilising role in a portfolio, allocations should stay measured – gold should sit alongside a well-balanced investment mix, in line with one’s risk tolerance and preferences.

“Those with little or no exposure may consider building positions gradually – taking advantage of dips and staying focused on their long-term goals rather than reacting to short-term market noise,” she added.

Demand for gold remains elevated in Singapore.

Checks by The Straits Times at several bullion dealers in the week before Chinese New Year found long queues outside stores, with some imposing minimum purchase and sale amounts.

UOB said in a statement on Feb 9 that customers who wish to buy or convert their holdings into physical gold will have a longer window from Feb 13, though they must make an appointment. The move comes amid snaking queues at the bank’s main branch in Raffles Place as customers rush to buy the yellow metal.

Its Gold Savings Account, which allows customers to buy, sell and convert their holdings into physical gold, saw transacted volumes rise by about 48 per cent year on year in 2025, while the bank’s physical gold segment recorded growth of about 59 per cent over the same period.