Gojek to provide food delivery jobs for drivers through tie-ups with Deliveroo, Advo, Ebb & Flow

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Gojek Singapore on Monday (May 18) said it has inked agreements with various organisations, including Deliveroo, to create additional earning opportunities for its drivers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the partnership with Deliveroo, Gojek drivers will pick up meals from restaurants and deliver them to customers. These drivers will service districts around Central Singapore, comprising Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Geylang.

"By strengthening Deliveroo's supply of delivery riders, the company can better cater to the increased demand for food delivery during the current 'circuit-breaker' period, when more people are eating at home," Gojek said.

In addition, the ride-hailing firm is collaborating with Singapore-based education financing start-up Advo on an initiative to deliver more than 2,000 meals to "vulnerable and financially needy single-parent households in Singapore", it added.

Named #FeedaFam, the initiative by Advo is supported by food and beverage (F&B) partner Ebb & Flow, a home-grown technology-driven F&B company.

According to Gojek, its drivers will pick up freshly cooked dinners from Ebb & Flow's cloud kitchen and deliver them to beneficiaries identified through Advo's partnership with charity organisation HCSA Community Services (Dayspring Spin).

General manager of Gojek Singapore Lien Choong Luen said: "These are challenging times for everyone. We are glad that our driver-partners can do good by delivering meals to families in need and gain supplemental earnings through providing delivery services."

Ms Sarah Tan, director of growth and marketing, and interim general manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said: "We're excited to partner Gojek for this trial, which will enable us to bring more customers amazing food from their favourite restaurants and eateries. Especially in the areas where there's always a high demand for riders to fulfil food deliveries as well as during inclement weather, Gojek's pool of driver-partners will be a welcome addition to our rider fleet."

Gojek's latest move comes after it introduced various measures to support its drivers and the Singapore community in recent months. These include the distribution of over $30,000 in grocery vouchers to its drivers to help them defray their daily costs, as well as thousands of $10 Gojek ride vouchers for healthcare workers under its GoHeroes initiative.