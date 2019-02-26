Gojek to launch earnings protection insurance scheme for its drivers

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing platform Gojek has struck an exclusive partnership with Gigacover, a Singapore-based insurance technology company focusing on freelancers, to launch an earnings protection insurance scheme for its drivers.

The scheme will take effect from April 1, 2019, with more details to be announced in due course, the company said.

Under the scheme, designed in consultation with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) Singapore, Gojek drivers can enjoy earnings protection coverage of $80 per day. Through the partnership, Gojek drivers will enjoy exclusive preferential rates.

To qualify, drivers need to pay a single, subsidised monthly rate to Gigacover, depending on their age. Meanwhile, "top active drivers" - those who complete the most number of trips in a quarter - will enjoy free coverage paid for by Gojek on a quarterly basis.

Drivers under the scheme will be covered for up to 21 days of medical leave and 84 days of hospitalisation leave. Going by Gigacover's records, road accidents involving private-hire drivers have resulted in drivers being hospitalised for as long as 70 days.

Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said the partnership with Gigacover is designed to provide peace of mind for its drivers. He added that the partnership is the "first of many initiatives" the company is launching to boost their well-being.

"It also comes as part of our efforts to partner with local companies so that we can all grow together," Mr Lien added.

Chua Cheng Xun, co-founder of Gigacover, said: "Gojek's driver-partners form a huge part of Singapore's gig economy, an important ecosystem that Gigacover champions and whose workers we are committed to support."

Said a Ministry of Manpower spokesman: "We welcome the growing support among transport operators to protect their self-employed drivers. We hope to see even more operators also stepping forward to offer such insurance to self-employed persons they contract with"