Going green, manpower costs and the need to expand overseas are top challenges for S’pore’s SMEs

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) want to go green, but the question is how, amid a dizzying array of certifications, methods and the lack of technical expertise.

And while they are unsure how to begin, it is vital that they start their carbon measuring and reporting, said Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chief executive officer Kok Ping Soon, adding that pressure is increasing on small firms along the supply chain as they contribute to bigger companies’ emissions.