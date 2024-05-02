Going green, manpower costs and the need to expand overseas are top challenges for S’pore’s SMEs

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Kok Ping Soon said companies were ready for a low-carbon environment, but had many concerns. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
May 02, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 02, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) want to go green, but the question is how, amid a dizzying array of certifications, methods and the lack of technical expertise.

And while they are unsure how to begin, it is vital that they start their carbon measuring and reporting, said Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chief executive officer Kok Ping Soon, adding that pressure is increasing on small firms along the supply chain as they contribute to bigger companies’ emissions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top