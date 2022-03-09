Global companies that are cutting ties with Russia over Ukraine

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - McDonald's Corp., Coca-Cola Co. and Paypal Holdings Inc. are temporarily halting operations in Russia, joining a lengthening list of businesses that are cutting ties with the country or suspending business there because of the fallout over the invasion of Ukraine nearly two weeks ago.

International sanctions, the closure of airspace and transports links due to the war, and the financial restrictions on Swift and capital controls have made it difficult if not impossible for many companies to supply parts, make payments and deliver goods in Russia.

The rout reverses three decades of investment there by foreign businesses after the Soviet Union broke apart in 1991, especially in energy.

Here are some of the biggest companies that have begun to unravel their connections or halted business dealings.

Oil and gas

Russia's largest foreign investor, BP Plc, led the way with its surprise announcement on Feb. 27 that it would exit its 20 per cent stake in state-controlled Rosneft, a move that could result in a US$25 billion write-off and cut the company's global oil and gas production by a third.

Shell Plc followed, citing Russia's "senseless act of military aggression." The company said it would end partnerships with state-controlled Gazprom, including the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility and its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which Germany has blocked. Both projects are worth about US$3 billion. Exxon Mobil Corp. said it would "discontinue" its Sakhalin-1 operations.

Equinor ASA, Norway's state-owned energy giant, said it will start withdrawing from its joint ventures in Russia, worth about US$1.2 billion. In parallel, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is freezing Russian assets worth about US$2.8 billion and said it will come up with a plan to exit by March 15.

Finance

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. said on March 5 they are suspending operations in Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had called on the companies to halt all business in Russia during a video call with U.S. lawmakers. Each of the firms gets about 4 per cent of its net revenue from business linked to the country. American Express followed the next day.

Some critics argued that the steps aren't enough. While the companies said any transactions initiated with their cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and cards issued outside of Russia won't work at Russian merchants or ATMs, consumers inside Russia who have a locally issued card can still pay for goods and services there.

Paypal said on Tuesday it's also suspending services. The company said it can't "reasonably estimate the total potential financial impact that may ultimately result from this situation." Fitch Group and Moody's Corp. both said they are suspending operations in Russia. The two ratings companies have both slashed Russia's ratings to junk.