Glencore's bribes to win bids paid profits many times over

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Using code words for bribes like "newspapers" and "chocolates", Glencore executives got a terrific rate of return on corrupt payments in Africa and Latin America.

By paying US$52 million (S$71.4 million) in bribes to officials in Nigeria from 2007 to 2018, the Swiss commodities firm earned profits of US$124 million, according to the US Justice Department.

In Cameroon, the return was even better, as US$21 million in bribes generated US$67 million in profits. For the company's work in Ivory Coast, a US$4 million investment led to US$30 million in profits.

The company also paid off officials in Brazil and Venezuela, in order to win favourable contracts with Petrobras and get special treatment from Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, prosecutors said.

They were great investments, until the company got caught. Units of the Swiss commodities giant on Tuesday entered guilty pleas and agreed to pay about US$1.5 billion to settle US, British and Brazilian bribery and market manipulation probes that have hung over it for years.

The bribery scheme reached to the most senior ranks of the company, according to a court filing. But while US Attorney-General Merrick Garland has prioritised holding individuals responsible for corporate fraud, no executives were charged in the announcement settlements.

Naturally, the company did not account for the payments as bribes. Instead, employees at the Glencore British units "used coded language to conceal their discussion of bribe payments", referring to them as "newspapers" or "journals" or "pages", according to a court filing.

In e-mails exchanged around November 2018, an unidentified trader told a West Africa agent that a US$90,000 payment needed to be made to cover newspaper reading material, which was code for paying bribes to falsely undervalue fuel oil for the benefit of Glencore, according to the court document.

The agent replied that "the newspapers will be delivered" by himself personally, the document said. In a separate filing, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) cited similar attempts to disguise the nature of the payments that Glencore was making.

The corrupt conduct was widespread within Glencore's oil business, and supervisors were aware of and at times directly involved in the corruption. Payments were sometimes concealed in large bundles of cash or through third-party companies, with deceptive invoices to Glencore for euphemistic costs or services such as "advance payment", "marketing services" or "commission", according to the CFTC filing.

Some of the payments apparently went to waste. In 2011, prosecutors said, an executive who headed one of Glencore's main subsidiaries met with the company's West African intermediary and a Nigerian government official in London to discuss a swap agreement that would allow Glencore to buy refined crude from Nigeria.

Glencore's representative, identified only as "Executive 1", agreed to pay US$14 million through the West African intermediary, knowing that some of those funds would be used as a bribe, prosecutors said. After the company wired the money in March 2011, the West African agent withdrew US$1 million and gave it to the Nigerian official as a bribe, according to the filing.

But when Glencore decided not to pursue the initiative, its intermediary sent back only US$8 million of the original US$14 million. Not all of the bribes were for securing oil. In November 2010, a medical services company filed a US$16 million breach of contract lawsuit against a Glencore subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.