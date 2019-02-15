Givaudan boosts fragrance-making capabilities in Singapore with new $20.3m facility

SINGAPORE - Swiss flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan has opened a 15 million Swiss franc (S$20.3 million) facility in Singapore to cater to the Asia-Pacific market.

The centre for encapsulation - a process which lengthens a fragrance's release time - has four levels of cutting-edge production technology, warehousing, distribution and a dedicated lab for developing long-lasting fragrances solutions.

It is an enhancement to the capabilities of the company's creative centre, production hub and perfumery school which were opened here in 2015, and underscores the firm's 2020 strategy to invest in high growth markets, said Givaudan.

It is also strategically located to offer the right environment for pursuing scientific research and business opportunities, while being centrally located within Asia, the company added.

Maurizio Volpi, president of Givaudan's fragrance division, said that by being close to customers and their key growth markets, the team in Asia will be well equipped to provide holistic fragrance solutions. "As we propel the encapsulation business forward in Asia, Givaudan is investing significantly in both the development of the current technology and in new biodegradable capsules for categories such as fabric or personal care."

Ben Webb, the company's regional head of fragrances for Asia-Pacific, added: "We are looking forward to collaborating even more closely with our customers using this added capability which complements our fragrance offerings in the region."