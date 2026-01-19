Straitstimes.com header logo

GIC to invest $1.9 billion in AI start-up Anthropic, FT reports

Anthropic aims to raise US$25 billion at a US$350 billion valuation, the FT said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Bengaluru - Singapore sovereign fund GIC is joining venture capital firm Sequoia and US investor Coatue in a funding round for artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Jan 18.

GIC and Coatue will contribute US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) each for the Claude chatbot-maker, the newspaper said.

Deliberations are on and the amount could change, the FT said, adding the funding round is expected to close in the next few weeks. Sequoia, GIC, Coatue and Anthropic declined to comment, the FT said. 

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former employees of ChatGPT maker OpenAI. In 2025, it secured investment commitments for up to US$15 billion from Microsoft and Nvidia.

Insatiable demand for AI and growing enterprise adoption has driven tech spending higher globally, pushing valuations of AI start-ups like Anthropic to record levels, even as concerns about an AI bubble loom.

California-based Sequoia, founded in 1972, was an early investor in many top tech names including Google, Apple, Cisco and YouTube. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

