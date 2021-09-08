German testing giant with new $100m regional hub in Singapore to create 50 more jobs here

SINGAPORE - Global testing and certification giant TUV SUD will create 50 new jobs in engineering and cyber security, as it opens a new $100 million regional hub in Singapore.

It is the German firm's first major real estate investment outside of its headquarters in Munich.

The seven-storey integrated office and laboratory facility, spanning 18,900 sq m at the International Business Park in Jurong, was officially opened on Wednesday (Sept 8).

Its existing 650 employees here have moved to the new facility from its former premises at Singapore Science Park.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who attended the ceremony at the new hub, noted that the company is making the significant investment amid global economic challenges.

The hub will house more than 60 laboratories to explore various technologies as part of the company's global research and development (R&D) efforts.

"As the first regional hub outside of Germany that TUV SUD designed and built from scratch, this is a vote of confidence in Singapore and the region's prospects," said Mr Heng.

The hub will add to the vibrancy of Singapore as a global business and innovation centre, he added.

TUV SUD offers safety, security and sustainability solutions, specialising in testing, certification, auditing and advisory services.

On Wednesday, TUV SUD and ComfortDelGro Engineering also announced a partnership to jointly develop a training programme that aims to upskill automotive technicians on the safe handling of high voltage systems in electric and hybrid vehicles.

"Having such a training programme in place will in turn set industry standards and also enable more skilled technicians to be readily available as Singapore works towards a more sustainable future," said TUV SUD.

In 2006, the company completed its first major acquisition in Singapore with PSB Corporation and PSB Certification - units of statutory board Spring Singapore - which nearly doubled its resources in the Asia-Pacific region at the time.

(From left) TUV SUD COO Ishan Palit, ComfortDelGro Engineering CEO Ang Soo Hock, DPM Heng Swee Keat and TUV SUD CEO Richard Hong. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



In 2016, it invested $40 million in building a Digital Centre of Excellence to develop digital technologies and talent in support of Singapore's Smart Nation agenda. This is now housed at the new regional hub in Jurong.

Dr Axel Stepken, chairman of TUV SUD's management board, said the $100m investment will "spur our ambitions in digitalisation and sustainability".

"Singapore and Germany are two countries which are actively working on shaping the future with innovative technologies and solutions designed to benefit people and the environment," he said.

He added: "We are confident that digital investments which could bring about a positive environment impact and better business performance is the winning formula to accelerate digitalisation and sustainability projects."

TUV SUD chief operating officer and management board member Ishan Palit said: "Singapore is our chosen destination to further invest in digital technologies, given its pro-business environment, skilled talent pool and excellent digital infrastructure."