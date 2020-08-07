Genting Singapore shares fall 4.9% after $163.3 million Q2 loss

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Shares of Genting Singapore tumbled 4.9 per cent on Friday (Aug 7), after the resort operator on Thursday posted its worst quarterly performance since Resort World Sentosa's (RWS) opening in 2010.

Genting Singapore logged a $163.3 million net loss for the second quarter ended June, reversing from a $168.4 million net profit a year ago.

By 10.41am, the company's shares fell 3.5 cents or 4.9 per cent to 67.5 cents, from a Thursday closing price of $0.71. As at 11.35am, Genting shares were down 4.2 per cent or $0.03 to $0.68 and was the second-most heavily traded on the bourse.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, Genting Singapore said making zero revenue amid RWS's temporary closure in Q2 was "devastating", despite the "swift implementation of a series of cost-containment measures, including payroll rationalisation as well as other productivity initiatives".

The company did not declare an interim dividend for H1, a turnaround from the 1.5 cents per share payout a year ago, but it intends to declare a final dividend for FY2020 - out of its retained profits if necessary.

Analysts from DBS Group Research and Maybank Kim Eng are maintaining their "hold" calls on Genting Singapore, but have lowered their target prices.

DBS lowered its target price for Genting Singapore to $0.70 from $0.75 to reflect its negative earnings adjustment, while Maybank Kim Eng has cut its target price to $0.76 from $0.80, according to separate research notes on Friday.

While Genting's Q2 losses did not come as a surprise, both research teams did not expect Genting Singapore to suspend its interim dividend.

DBS was "caught off guard" by the suspension of Genting's interim dividend. It has cut its forecast for the company's fiscal 2020/2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates - for the fourth time this year.

Related Story Genting Singapore reports its worst quarterly performance since 2010 amid coronavirus disruptions

The forecast for fiscal 2020 Ebitda estimates was slashed by 87 per cent to $46 million, while the forecast for fiscal 2021 Ebitda estimates was reduced by 12 per cent to $670 million.

"Despite the brutal hit to its earnings, we believe downside from hereon is limited due to Genting Singapore's attractive valuation," said DBS analyst Jason Sum.

Maybank Kim Eng has maintained its earnings per share estimates but cut its FY2020 estimate to zero cent and its FY2021 estimate to two cents, from four cents for both fiscal year estimates.