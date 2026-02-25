Genting Singapore leads STI’s 0.3% decline on Wednesday

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The benchmark Straits Times Index lost 0.3 per cent or 13.06 points to finish at 5,007.73.

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on Feb 25, bucking regional gains, which tracked advances in the US market on artificial intelligence (AI) optimism.

Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 286 to 310, after 1.7 billion securities worth $2.3 billion changed hands.

The biggest decliner among the STI constituents was Genting Singapore, which fell 8.2 per cent to 72 cents. The company on Feb 24 posted a 30 per cent decline in second-half net profit.

The local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 0.3 per cent to finish at $57.69, OCBC slipped 0.1 per cent or to $21.40, and UOB was down 0.6 per cent or at $36.98.

Meanwhile, DFI Retail Group led the blue-chip gainers with a 3.9 per cent rise to US$4.30.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, SBS Transit was the top gainer, advancing 10.8 per cent or to $3.81. Hong Leong Asia was the biggest loser, falling 10.3 per cent to $3.05.

Across the region, most key indexes advanced. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.9 per cent. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI fell 0.4 per cent.

“The schizophrenic tape around AI has become an accepted reality,” said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding: “Traders have stopped arguing theology and started trading momentum. Asian equity markets leaned into the relief momentum.”