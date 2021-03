SINGAPORE - A social media post that raised questions over the remuneration of Genting Singapore executive chairman Lim Kok Thay and some independent directors has drawn a clarification by the casino operator to the Singapore Exchange.

The company's annual report out on March 24 showed Mr Lim's total salary to be in the band of $21.25 million to $21.5 million in 2020, more than double the $9.5 million to $9.75 million paid in 2019.