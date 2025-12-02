Genting Malaysia to stay listed after privatisation bid flops

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Genting’s Resorts World won a licence on Dec 1 to operate a casino in New York City that is expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue.

KUALA LUMPUR - Genting Malaysia will remain listed after Genting Bhd. said it secured a 73.13% stake in its offer to take its Malaysian unit private.

Gaming giant Genting had offered RM2.35 per share for the remaining 50.64 per cent interest in Genting Malaysia that it did not already own. The offer represented a 9.8 per cent premium to the Malaysian unit’s price before the takeover bid.

Genting Malaysia’s independent adviser, Kenanga Investment Bank, had urged shareholders to reject the offer, citing a discount to the company’s valuation.

