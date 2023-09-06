General manager of Enviro-Hub unit resigns after CPIB interview

SINGAPORE - The general manager of HLS Environmental, which is 80.25 per cent owned by Singapore-listed Enviro-Hub Holdings, resigned on Monday.

The former general manager of HLS was interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Aug 31. The company did not disclose the details of the investigation.

In an announcement posted on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, Enviro-Hub said it was informed of the investigation by the “relevant person”, and added that it was not involved in the interview process. 

Enviro-Hub’s said its board will make further announcements as and when material developments regarding the matter arise. 

Shares of Enviro-Hub closed flat on Wednesday at $0.024. THE BUSINESS TIMES

