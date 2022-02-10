When garbage becomes useful again: How Singapore family business has maximised the value of waste

The year 2019 was a milestone one for the company. Firstly, it delisted from the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board and Mr Lee’s family took back control of the company with the help of private equity firm KKR.

Mr Lee says 800 Super learned a lot from being a publicly listed company. “For eight years, our revenue and the whole business improved, partly because we had more talent coming in, so we had stronger and bigger teams.” The company’s revenue rose from $88.7 million in the financial year after it was listed in 2011 to $151.1 million in 2018.

The CEO believes that the status of a listed company uplifted the public perception of 800 Super. “We didn’t raise a lot of funds ($5.7 million during the initial public offering) but it's the image, from a waste disposal company into a listed company [that counted].”

According to 800 Super, reasons cited for delisting then included the desire for more flexibility to manage the business, and to save on expenses relating to the maintenance of a listed status.

Then in December 2019, the company opened its integrated energy and resource recovery facility that cost at least $130 million to build.

800 Super is one of the leaders in its industry locally. It is one of three NEA-appointed licensed public waste collectors and has a long-term contract with the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for sludge treatment. But it is the Tuas South facility that more visibly displays its environmental credentials in line with Singapore’s sustainable waste management vision as outlined in the Zero Waste Masterplan.

At the same time, the facility is an investment that generates new revenue streams for the company as it continues to stay ahead of the highly competitive industry.

Waste gives back

When Number 8 Tuas South Street 7 opened in 2019, the biomass, sludge treatment and industrial laundry plants were already up and running. The animal feed processing and sterilising facility, and third-party ISO tank container heating facility started operating soon after.