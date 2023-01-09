Why regional construction specialist bags top global awards for workplace safety

“We take great satisfaction in being the first Malaysian firm to receive such an honour from Taiwan, and we are incredibly appreciative of our workforce’s commitment to advancing our safety cause,” Mr Chin adds.

The RM521.75m (S$159m) project from Taiwan’s state-owned energy company, CPC Corporation, to support CPC Corporation’s Third Liquefied Natural Gas Receiving Terminal at Taoyuan, is at 80 per cent completion to date.

Awarded in 2019, the project involves the construction of a 1.23km marine bridge connecting a receiving terminal to a man-made island and a 284m-long road embankment, which includes soil investigation, a foundation, a temporary bridge and a working platform, together with environmental protection works. In 2022, the marine bridge was extended by 376m, totalling to 1.61km, and is slated for completion in 2024.

Gamuda’s marine bridge project is hailed for its exceptional safety features. Considering the weather risks associated with marine construction, it assembled a risk management team with expertise in maritime meteorology to monitor, predict, and forecast wind, waves, tides and currents to minimise risks to life and property.

For pile cap construction, it opted to use a steel box cofferdam so that workers can work in dry condition and away from the waves. In addition, the company designed the project so that the bridge would be constructed using pre-cast segmental girder boxes instead of in-situ casting. This was done to reduce the amount of offshore lifting work, concrete work, and work at height.

Worthy to note, this is not the first award won by the company in Taiwan. Gamuda’s first tunnelling job, in which the group built 3.86km of the 43km-long Kaohsiung Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit line, received the Air Quality Protection Award and National Environmental Protection Outstanding Award from the Taiwan government for its rigorous approach to environmental protection, quality control and project management.

A hat-trick of safety honours

Meanwhile, Gamuda’s top safety honours did not stop there. For the third time, Gamuda’s joint venture with MMC Corporation Berhad for the Klang Valley MRT (KVMRT) project bagged the Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council (BSC).