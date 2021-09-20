Funds pouring in across start-up ecosystem in S'pore

There's no lack of action in the local start-up scene with several firms landing fresh funds from investors in recent months.

The money has been pouring in across the start-up ecosystem, with firms in the healthcare and medical fields among those in the limelight.

Take health services start-up Homage, which announced earlier this month that it raised US$30 million (S$40.3 million) in its recent financing round.

The round was led by Temasek unit Sheares Healthcare Group and included the participation of venture capital firms DG Daiwa Ventures and Sagana Capital. Homage said the funds will be used to accelerate its regional expansion and scale its platform.

Telehealth provider Doctor Anywhere was another beneficiary of the investment surge.

Its $88 million funding round closed on Aug 31 after attracting investors such as private equity firm Asia Partners, the Economic Development Board's investment arm EDBI, and healthcare group IHH Healthcare.

The company has around 2,800 doctors and medical professionals in its network across five countries in South-east Asia, it said.

Telemedicine players, including Doctor Anywhere, have benefited from the accelerated adoption of telehealth services in the region amid the pandemic.

Another medical technology start-up that drew investor interest was mental health firm Intellect, which announced last month that it raised US$2.2 million.

The company, which launched in April last year, provides mental health benefits solutions for employers as well as a consumer-targeted app with self-guided digital therapy programmes.

Overall, the funding picture has been more robust this year and is in line with the global economic recovery.

Tech start-ups here raised $5.3 billion in the first half of this year, up from $3.4 billion in the same period last year, noted Enterprise Singapore last month. There were 355 fund-raising deals closed in the period, well up on the 317 last year.

Singapore has also added several unicorns - unlisted start-ups valued at US$1 billion or more - to its ranks this year, including online classifieds firm Carousell. It raised US$100 million in its latest funding round to reach a US$1.1 billion valuation, the firm announced last week.

Meanwhile, e-commerce brand aggregator Rainforest announced its US$20 million funding round led by venture capital firm Monk's Hill Ventures earlier this month.

The company aims to use the funds to acquire more Asia-based e-commerce brands and scale them, primarily in the home goods, mother and children, personal care and pet segments.

Last month, Singapore-based Rocket Academy, which develops online coding courses, announced that it had raised $1.5 million from a mix of angel investors and venture capitalists.

The firm looks to help address the industry-wide shortage in software engineers through its courses. It has developed two courses - an introductory programme for beginners to learn the basics of coding, and one to prepare students for a career in software engineering.

Automotive start-up Motorist closed $1.2 million in seed funding earlier this month in a round led by angel investor and jobs portal JobsCentral co-founder Lim Der Shing.

Motorist, which provides transaction and other services to vehicle owners, is seeking to expand into Thailand, which would be its third market.

At the same time, tech start-up Rider Dome, which provides a collision alert system for motorcycle riders, raised US$1 million in pre-seed funding.

It is focusing on providing its safety systems to large delivery fleets and motorcycle manufacturers.