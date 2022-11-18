FTX fiasco offers masterclass on everything that’s wrong with crypto markets

NEW YORK – In one sense, investors and regulators should be grateful to Mr Sam Bankman-Fried, the erstwhile head of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The spectacular flameout of his virtual empire has evolved from a cautionary tale into a masterclass on everything that is wrong with crypto markets.

As customers and creditors sort through what remains of the failed exchange’s holdings, and as the repercussions spread throughout the crypto realm, here are four lessons that stand out:

Beware of assets denominated in crypto

FTX was vulnerable not only because it was leveraged, but also because its assets were not really assets. Judging from the balance sheet that the company reportedly sent to potential rescuers, they consisted largely of notional digital tokens.

Unlike stocks, bonds or commodities, they had no associated cash flows or practical uses. At best, they represented fee income from trading other similarly made-up tokens.

The same applies to just about all digital tokens, the primary “assets” of the exchanges and other intermediaries through which most people interact with crypto. They are pure speculative instruments.

Something like them might someday prove useful as representations of traditional assets, or as assets in virtual worlds, but that is a distant prospect.

As things stand, they are fundamentally worthless.

Market capitalisation is not value

If a company has 100 beads and sells one for US$1 million (S$1.37 million) – maybe to itself, maybe to someone to whom it lent the money, maybe to a true bead believer – it can say the beads have a market capitalisation of US$100 million. This is roughly how Mr Bankman-Fried came up with an estimate of more than US$10 billion for FTX’s holdings of digital tokens, including FTT, Serum and Solana.

It also helps explain how the entire crypto market, at one point, achieved a supposed capitalisation of about US$3 trillion.

Clearly, those beads are not worth US$100 million. Attempting to sell them all might yield nothing. Anyone who accepted them as collateral might end up with nothing too.

Accounting matters

Cryptocurrencies on public blockchains are highly transparent: Everyone can see what belongs to whom at any time.

Not so crypto intermediaries. They do not publish financial statements audited to generally accepted standards, with the exception of Coinbase, a public company.

Before FTX’s demise, investors and customers had little idea of what was going on beyond some not-so-reassuring tweets from Mr Bankman-Fried, such as “assets are fine”.