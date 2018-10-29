French energy giant Engie to move Asia Pacific HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE - French energy group Engie said on Monday (Oct 29) it will relocate its Asia-Pacific headquarters to Singapore from Bangkok next year and plans to more than double its workforce in the region over the next decade.

Engie currently employs about 4,000 staff in the Asia-Pacific, which contributes US$3 billion to its global revenues, the company said in a statement.

"As the leading energy, technology and economic hub in Asia-Pacific, Singapore is a natural choice for us as we grow our footprint in this region,"said chief executive of Engie Asia-Pacific Paul Maguire, adding that the move will put the group closer to many of its customers who are based in the Republic with businesses across the region.

Engie in March announced an $80 million investment plan to build a centre of expertise in Singapore in energy efficiency, when the group launched its Centre of Expertise in Singapore in energy efficiency and district cooling for the region.

The new headquarters is expected to be fully operational by middle of next year. It will be located at Golden-Agri Plaza along Pasir Panjang road, together with several of Engie's business units, including Engie Services, Engie Factory, Engie Lab, and Engie Axima.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Enfie said its new Singapore headquarters will grow its localised highly-skilled workforce, "further establishing the city state as the authority in clean energy management in the region".