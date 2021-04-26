Frasers shopping centre in Melbourne achieves sustainability certification

SINGAPORE - A mixed-use project developed by Frasers Property Australia has won praise for its high level of sustainability.

Burwood Brickworks in Melbourne has achieved the Living Building Challenge Petal Certification, noted the International Living Future Institute on Saturday (April 24).

The certification requires developments to have a net positive impact "by challenging them to operate as cleanly, beautifully and efficiently as nature's architecture".

Burwood Brickworks encompasses retail, housing, open space and parklands, community facilities and amenities, said Singapore-headquartered Frasers Property.

It has incorporated a range of sustainability measures, including a solar photovoltaic system, an embedded thermal and electricity network and wastewater treatment.

The 13,000 square metre shopping centre also houses a 2,000 sq m rooftop urban farm and adjacent restaurant.

Frasers Property said the farm is a first in Australian retail and fulfils the certification requirement for the development to commit a proportion of its area to food production for use on site.

The development created 2,945 jobs during construction and 718 positions within the centre once opened in late 2019.

Frasers Property Australia chief executive Anthony Boyd said his team wanted to "redefine sustainability in retail by challenging ourselves in new and uncomfortable ways".

"It meant exposing ourselves to possible failure, inviting new levels of scrutiny, balancing commercial feasibility, challenging our project partners to take the journey with us, and investing time and resources into working with our tenants, so they could play their essential role."