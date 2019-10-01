Reini Otter takes the helm of Frasers Property's new industrial, logistics unit

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property Industrial (FPI), the new integrated industrial and logistics strategic business unit of Frasers Property, will be led by Reini Otter as its chief executive officer (CEO).

The new integrated platform will combine Frasers Property's industrial and logistics operations in Australia and Europe. It will work closely with group's Singapore-listed Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust in terms of asset and property management.

FPI was constituted on Oct 1 as a separate strategic business unit of Frasers Property.

Mr Otter, 49, is based in Australia and has held executive positions with Frasers Property, according to the company's bourse filing confirming the appointment on Tuesday morning (Oct 1).

His previous roles with Frasers Property Australia included executive general manager of its commercial & industrial and investment property division.

Before Frasers Property, he was with Australand Property Group for 21 years, specialising in the industrial sector.

Frasers Property had in July announced Mr Otter's impending role, as well as the appointment of Matt Knox as FPI's chief financial officer (CFO). Mr Knox was previously CFO for Frasers Property Australia.

Shares of Frasers Property were trading at $1.77 as at 9.12am on Tuesday, up two cents or 1.14 per cent.