Frasers Property Singapore names Soon Su Lin as new CEO

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Mainboard-listed Frasers Property has appointed Soon Su Lin as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of its Singapore unit with effect from April 1 this year, it said in a bourse filing on Monday (Jan 24).

Ms Soon currently serves as the CEO of Development at Frasers Property Thailand, a position she has held since 2017.

She will be relocating to Singapore to assume her new position at Frasers Property Singapore, where she will oversee operations of its retail-focused platform, Frasers Property Retail, as well as its commercial and residential businesses.

Prior to her appointment at Frasers Property Thailand, Ms Soon served as the CEO (Development) of TCC Assets, which saw her leading major development projects in Thailand which Frasers Property Thailand was involved in. This includes a joint venture with TCC Assets for the development of One Bangkok, an integrated mixed-use lifestyle district and the largest private sector property development under construction in Thailand.

Before joining the group, Ms Soon was the CEO for Orchard Turn Developments, which developed and operated Ion Orchard and The Orchard Residences in Singapore. She has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry covering consultancy, investment sales, leasing and property development.

As head of Frasers Property Singapore, Ms Soon will report directly to Frasers Property's group CEO, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Shares of Frasers Property were trading at $1.14, up one cent or 0.9 per cent as at 1.45 pm on Monday.